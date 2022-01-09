Jharkhand BJP Urges Action Against Muslim Youth Assaulted for 'Abusing the PM'
Zeeshan Khan was allegedly thrashed, forced to lick his spit, and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by BJP workers.
The Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Jharkhand on Saturday, 8 January, called for action against the 32-year-old Zeeshan Khan, alleging that he "abused the Prime Minister” at a BJP protest in Dhanbad city on Friday, 7 January.
Khan, who was passing by a protest organised by BJP workers for the lapse in security involving the PM’s cavalcade, was allegedly thrashed, forced to lick his spit, and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by the BJP workers.
BJP State General Secretary Aditya Sahu alleged that “a person” had “abused” the Prime Minister and the state party chief Deepak Prakash and urged for action against the “abuser”.
As per the Indian Express report, Sahu said, “In Dhanbad, during a BJP programme, a person abused the prime minister and the state party president. There was no action against him, but an FIR was registered against BJP workers. This shows that there is a conspiracy behind the incident. Is the chief minister worried that the person who was the abuser comes from a minority community?”
After a video of the assault was shared on social media, Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to Twitter and said that no one will be allowed to damage the social fabric of the state and those creating communal disharmony will be punished, while referring to Zeeshan Khan.
'Don't Want to Be Part of Political Game': Victim's Brother
Khan’s younger brother Rehan lodged an FIR into the incident. He said that Zeeshan has been “quiet” since the incident. He added that his brother is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and doesn’t comprehend the gravity of the situation.
He said that the family was being involved in the "BJP vs Congress" political game and that the family wants no part in the "blame game".
He said, "Here are a lot of people who are coming in. Media and political leaders…I see the political blame game, BJP vs Congress… But frankly we don’t want to be part of this. I don’t want to take matters forward.”
Dhanbad SSP Sanjeev Kumar told The Indian Express that two people, Jeetu Shaw and Sanjay Sharma, have been arrested and have been sent to judicial custody. He refused to divulge further details.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
