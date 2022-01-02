Muslim Couple Allegedly Tortured in Police Custody in Jharkhand's Bokaro
A Muslim couple was allegedly physically tortured in police custody in Bokaro over suspicions of theft.
As per a report on Maktoob Media, Amanat Hussain a 47-year-old teacher alleged that his toe nails were plucked after he and his wife were brutally beaten up at the Balidih police station.
Speaking on the incident, Hussain said that on 30 December, he along with his wife and elder brother went to the police station after he received a summons. Thereafter, he was locked up and interrogated.
“After the interrogation, a policeman came and said he will not speak in this way. Then, he tied my legs. I was brutally beaten up after being tied up. I was beaten black and blue. They hit me so severely that I can’t stand on my feet. They even went to pluck nails off my feet", he told Maktoob Media.
"My wife, who was with me, was also beaten up by both lady and gents policemen catching her by her hair”, Hussain said.
Independent journalist Ashraf Hussain shared a video of the incident on Twitter.
The suspicion against Hussain arose after a theft occurred at his neighbour’s house in Makhdoompur, on 15 December. However, no evidence has been found against Hussain yet.
Locals also vouched for him, saying he is a man of repute, the report stated.
Hussain accused Nutan Modi, SHO of Balidih police station, of torturing him and his wife and demanded to remove her and all those policemen who are involved in this.
In response, Nutan Modi said that an inquiry has been set up under the supervision of Bokaro DSP to look into the allegations of the torture.
