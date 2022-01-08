BJP Workers Assault Youth, Force to Lick Spit, Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Jharkhand

A 32-year-old Muslim man was allegedly thrashed, forced to lick his spit and made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by BJP workers in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Friday, 7 January. The incident reportedly occurred in the presence of BJP MP PN Singh and MLA Raj Sinha.

BJP workers alleged that the youth, who was identified as Zeeshan Khan, used unparliamentary words directed BJP leaders who were protesting against the alleged 'security breach' in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab.