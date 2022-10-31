Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes by the 'Iron Lady of India'

Indira Gandhi was the only daughter of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and she was born in Allahabad in the year 1917. She was one of the second-longest-serving prime ministers of the country after her father. She was assassinated on 31 October in 1984 by two of her bodyguards in retaliation for the military action at the Golden Temple that was a part of Operation Blue Star.

Indira Gandhi was the only woman prime minister of the country. She introduced reforms like the nationalization of banks and the abolition of privy purses of the royal families among others. She had also spearheaded the 1971 India-Pakistan War and Operation Blue Star. She was popularly known as the Iron Lady of India, and here are a few powerful and inspirational quotes by her.