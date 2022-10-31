Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring Quotes by the 'Iron Lady of India'
Indira Gandhi was the only daughter of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and she was born in Allahabad in the year 1917. She was one of the second-longest-serving prime ministers of the country after her father. She was assassinated on 31 October in 1984 by two of her bodyguards in retaliation for the military action at the Golden Temple that was a part of Operation Blue Star.
Indira Gandhi was the only woman prime minister of the country. She introduced reforms like the nationalization of banks and the abolition of privy purses of the royal families among others. She had also spearheaded the 1971 India-Pakistan War and Operation Blue Star. She was popularly known as the Iron Lady of India, and here are a few powerful and inspirational quotes by her.
Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2022: Quotes
“Winning or losing of the election is less important than strengthening the country.”
“Have a bias toward action – let’s see something happen now. You can break that big plan into small steps and take the first step right away.”
“I am not a person to be pressured – by anybody or any nation.”
“All the people who fought for freedom were my heroes. I mean, that was the sort of story I liked reading freedom struggles and so on.”
“If I die a violent death, as some fear and a few are plotting, I know that the violence will be in the thought and the action of the assassins, not in my dying.”
“The power to question is the basis of all human progress.”
“Martyrdom does not end something, it is only a beginning.”
“Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.”
"My father was a statesman, I am a political woman. My father was a saint. I am not."
"People tend to forget their duties but remember their rights."
