National Unity Day 2022: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti Quotes, Posters
Share these posters and quotes on the occasion of National Unity Day 2022.
National Unity Day is celebrated on 31 October every year and it also marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He was the first Deputy Prime Minister of India and the first Home Minister of India. Sardar Patel is known for his strategies which helped in the peaceful integration of the princely states into the Indian Union and the political unification of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that 31 October will be celebrated as National Unity Day in remembrance of Sardar Patel and the day was celebrated for the first time in 2014. Sardar Patel was a member of the Indian National Congress and he played an important role in the Independence struggle of the country.
Share these wishes, messages, and posters for National Unity Day 2022.
The Statue of Unity was inaugurated on 31 October 2018, on the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Statue of Unity is the world’s largest statue and has a height of 597 feet (182 meters). The statue is located on the Narmada River facing the Sardar Sarovar Dam, southeast of the city of Vadodara.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: Quotes & Messages
The main task before India today is to consolidate herself into a well-knit and united power.
Two ways of building character-cultivating strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness.
The war started by Mahatmaji is against two things-the Government and secondly against one self. The former kind of war is closed, but the latter shall never cease. It is meant for self-purification.
Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be the measure of our success.
Satyagraha is not a creed for the weak or the cowardly.
National Unity Day 2022: Posters
