Bal Gangadhar Tilak Death Anniversary 2022: Interesting Facts and Slogans

Bal Gangadhar Tilak was a social reformer, Indian nationalist, and freedom fighter. He was a follower of Swaraj and died on 1 August 1920. His speeches in Marathi and Hindi were popular. He helped in laying the foundation for India's independence against Britishers and converted it into a national movement.

He is credited as the first leader of the Indian Independence Movement. He was lovingly called ‘Lokmanya’ which means ‘accepted by people’. Bal Gangadhar Tilak was the foremost and most active leader of the Indian freedom struggle and is known for paving the way for subsequent leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The British called him the ‘Father of Indian Unrest’. Let's go through amazing facts and slogans of Bal Gangadhar Tilak.