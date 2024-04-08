'Otherisation & Demonising of Muslims Has Risen Since 2014': Prof Tanweer Fazal

Ordinary Muslims of India, since 2014, live in a state of perpetual fear. There is a concerted process of what I call, ‘otherisation’, wherein a particular collectivity comes to be excluded from routine social and political processes, as much as it is also at the receiving end of violence and prejudicial treatment. There is data by Indiaspend which demonstrates that lynching Muslim men has increased manifold since the institution of the BJP government at the Centre.

The state policy too is clearly directed towards dehumanising Muslims, to the extent of denationalising a section of them.

The anti-cow slaughter laws in certain states have extended legitimacy to the so-called gau-rakshaks or the cow vigilantes accused of leading lynch mobs. We are aware of the impact of NRC in Assam on the so-called immigrant population. Nearly 1.9 million have been stripped off their citizenship and rendered virtually stateless. The CAA, which was meant to grant citizenship to those excluded by NRC, makes one single exception, and that is the Muslim. Young Muslims are today incarcerated under draconian laws such as the UAPA for merely opposing the CAA and speaking against its enactment.

However, this does not imply that prior to 2014 i.e. the coming of the present regime, Muslims of India, had a contented and secure existence. Large sections of Muslims of the north Indian states lived under conditions of abject poverty and persisting inequality. They filled the ranks of the most insecure informal labour force along with sections of Dalits and the tribals.

Targeted violence, in the form of riots, had episodic occurrence in many states of India. They, according to the Paul Brass, were pogroms, singularly targeting the Muslims. Many discriminatory laws and provisions such as clause 3 of Article 341 which disallowed Muslims and Christian low castes from availing SC status remained in the statute books. However, despite prevailing inequalities, targeted violence and discriminatory provisions, there is a remarkable difference between the times and circumstances under which we live today, and that prior to the current ascendance of Hindutva.

Firstly, the state in the past, had never abdicated neutrality in its philosophy of being than it has self-confessedly now. Symbolically, the PM’s inauguration of the Ram temple, conveyed that the Indian state, had decisively shifted from secularism as a political philosophy to that of majoritarian triumphalism. Secondly, the national public, now nurtured on staple supply of hate finds the Muslim as the scapegoat, and has only served to endorse the actions of the government and that of the stormtroopers. Thirdly, the hegemonic Hindutva nationalism seems to have prevailed to the extent that the alternative institutions to check the absoluteness of state-power such as the national media, the judiciary, the intellectual power of the intelligentsia etc too seem to have succumbed and collapsed.