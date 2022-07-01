In 1st Cabinet Meet, Shinde-Fadnavis Order Shifting of Metro Shed Back to Aarey

Soon after Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra following protracted tumult in the state's politics, the new Cabinet on Thursday, 1 July, overturned some key decisions of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, including the shifting of the controversial metro 3 car shed out of the Aarey Milk colony.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis, the new deputy chief minister, has directed the advocate general that the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz metro car shed be built in Mumbai's Aarey colony itself, said reports.

After taking over as chief minister in 2019, Uddhav Thackeray had stayed the construction of the metro 3 corridor and appointed a committee to look for alternative plots, after protests against tree felling and violation of Adivasi rights.