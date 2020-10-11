Aarey Case: Metro Car Shed to Be Relocated, Says CM Thackeray

Following months of protests from local tribesmen and environmentalist, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 11 October, said that the controversial metro car shed is being shifted from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai.

Addressing a webcast, Chief Minister Thackeray said that the metro car shed will now be shifted to Kanjurmarg, where “the land will be available at zero rate.”

The building that has already been constructed at Aarey, at a cost of Rs 100 crore, will be used for some other purpose, Chief Minister Thackeray added.