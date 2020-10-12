Aarey Case: Will Shifting Metro Shed Hike Project Cost by 4000 Cr?

The Mumbai metro is no stranger to revised and escalated costs since the beginning. In this case, environmentalist Debi Goenka believes that the cost is being thrown as a political gimmick.

“First of all, nobody knows how much the metro itself is going to cost. That figure was never discussed with the public. Whether it was Metro 3 or Metro 6, nobody knows. Nobody knows what the bare structure is going to be and I have been saying this for a long time, that if the public can’t afford to use the transport then it is not public transport,” Goenka said.

He further added that shifting the Metro 3 car shed to Kanjurmarg could actually save the government money.