Kumaraswamy Questions Sangh for Marking Homes of Ram Mandir Donors

”Historians say that RSS took birth at the same time when the Nazi Party was founded in Germany. There are concerns about what will happen if the RSS tries to implement similar policies adopted by Nazis. The fundamental rights of people are being snatched away in the country now,” he tweeted while adding that the country was witnessing a situation where one cannot freely express his or her views. “This is nothing but an undeclared emergency,” said Kumaraswamy.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader lamented that a situation has been created in a country where nobody can share their feelings. “I do not know what will happen if the media upholds the government’s views in the coming days. In such a situation, it is difficult to guess what would be the fate of the common man. It is clear from the emerging trends that anything may happen in the country,” he added.

Kumaraswamy is a two-time former chief minister of Karnataka and son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)