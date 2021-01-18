Watch: Akshay Urges Fans to Contribute to Ram Mandir Construction

"A temple is being built in Ayodhya for Lord Shri Ram. It's our turn now. Some of us should be the vaanars, some the gilheris, and make contributions as per our capacity to this historical cause. I will be the one to begin. I am sure you will join me too, so that the generations after will be inspired to follow the life lessons taught by Lord Ram", Akshay said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also contributed ₹500,100 on Friday for the construction of the temple. The campaign for collection of funds will be carried out across 525,000 villages and the money collected will have to be deposited within 48 hours in banks. The drive began on 15 January and will conclude by 27 February.