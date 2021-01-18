Watch: Akshay Urges Fans to Contribute to Ram Mandir Construction
The actor posted a video saying that he will be the one to begin donating for the cause.
Akshay Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday, 17 January, to share a video urging fans to donate to Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya. The actor also narrated a tale from Ramayana to inspire people to make the contributions.
Akshay started by saying that he told his daughter Nitara the story of a squirrel who wished to make a small contribution towards construction of the Ram Setu so that Lord Ram could reach Lanka. Akshay said that the squirrel's story must inspire everyone to come forward for the cause.
"A temple is being built in Ayodhya for Lord Shri Ram. It's our turn now. Some of us should be the vaanars, some the gilheris, and make contributions as per our capacity to this historical cause. I will be the one to begin. I am sure you will join me too, so that the generations after will be inspired to follow the life lessons taught by Lord Ram", Akshay said.
President Ram Nath Kovind also contributed ₹500,100 on Friday for the construction of the temple. The campaign for collection of funds will be carried out across 525,000 villages and the money collected will have to be deposited within 48 hours in banks. The drive began on 15 January and will conclude by 27 February.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.