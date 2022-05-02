Amid Claims of Being Sidelined, Hardik Patel Drops 'Congress' From Twitter Bio
This comes weeks after Patel said that the party leadership was not willing to utilise his skills.
Two weeks after Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel lashed out at his party for having 'sidelined' him, the Patidar leader removed the grand-old party's name from his Twitter bio.
"Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist. Committed to a better India," Patel's new bio read.
Taking a potshot at his own party, the Gujarat Congress working president, on 13 April, said that he was being sidelined and the party leadership was not willing to utilise his skills. "I am not invited to any of the meetings of the PCC, they don't consult me before taking any decisions; then what is the point of this post," he had asked.
After Patel's expression of his disillusionment, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat chief Gopal Italia had invited him to join the "like-minded party."
On the other hand, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor had said that a meeting would be held with Patel to understand his frustration.
The political turmoil comes ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled for December this year. In 2015, Patel spearheaded the Patidar community campaign in Gujarat. He had sought reservations under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.
