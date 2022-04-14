'Sidelined, What's the Point of This Post?': Hardik Patel Lashes Out at Congress

Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel lashed out at his party on Wednesday, 13 April, saying he had been sidelined and the party leadership was not willing to utilise his skills.

His comments came a day after he indicated his willingness to contest the elections after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the Mehsana rioting case.

In 2015, Hardik spearheaded the Patidar community campaign in Gujarat. He had sought reservations under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

"I am not invited to any of the meetings of the PCC, they don't consult me before taking any decisions; then what is the point of this post?" Hardik said.