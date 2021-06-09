Jitin Prasada Joins BJP: Will This Matter Beyond Today’s News?

Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday 9 June. Not surprisingly, BJP supporters hailed as a "masterstroke" and a "blow to the Congress" while the handles of Congress' Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh units said this was "good riddance".

So how important is this development really?

The truth, naturally, lies somewhere between BJP's "masterstroke" and Congress' "good riddance".

This article will try and answer the following questions: