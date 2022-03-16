Ashok Gehlot Rebukes Kapil Sibal, Says Gandhis Have 'Given Him a Lot of Chances'
Kapil Sibal had said that someone else should get a chance at leading the party, asking the Gandhis to step aside.
Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, 15 March, slammed his colleague Kapil Sibal for his remarks against the party's top leadership, saying that the senior lawyer was not a man of "Congress culture" and didn't know "the ABCD of Congress."
Speaking to reporters, the leader stated,
"Kapil Sibal isn't a person from Congress culture. He's a renowned advocate who entered Congress. He didn't toil as a worker. Sonia ji and Rahul ji have given him a lot of chances."Kapil Sibal
Stating that Sibal's remarks were unfortunate, he added, "Kapil Sibal does not know the ABCD of Congress, and does not understand the basic spirit of Congress. Congress has made sacrifices for the country before and after independence, Kapil Sibal forgets this."
What Kapil Sibal Had Said
After the drubbing received by the Congress party in the elections in five states this year, namely Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, Sibal had said that the party's leadership was living in "cuckoo land."
Speaking to The Indian Express, he added, "I want a 'sab ki Congress', some others want a 'ghar ki Congress'. And I will fight for a 'sab ki Congress' till my last breath."
Pointing a finger at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Sibal said, "Rahul Gandhi went to Punjab and made the announcement that Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Chief Minister. In what capacity did he do that? He is not the president of the party, but he takes all the decisions."
Sibal's comments come after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held on Sunday to discuss the election results, in which it was decided that Sonia Gandhi would continue as interim Congress president until elections for the post are conducted in August this year.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.