Court Orders Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Not To Leave State Without Permission

The Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch had called for a yatra in support of reclaiming land allotted to Dalits by the government, which was allegedly encroached upon by 'anti-social' elements.

The march was to take place from Mehsana to Dhanera. However, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Mevani and others for holding the rally without obtaining prior permission.

"I respect the decision given by the court, but it is clear that the government is leaving no stone unturned to trouble me. I am a leader welcomed by people across the country," Mevani said while reacting to the judgement.

He also added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was afraid of him, and was thus attempting to "harass" him.

"The BJP fears my rise across India and that is why they are trying their best to harass me by whatever means they can. But I am happy and proud that due to our Azadi Kooch yatra, land encroached upon since the last 50 years was let free by anti-social elements," he added.