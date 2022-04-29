Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Granted Bail by Assam Court in Police Assault Case

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Friday, 29 April, granted bail by an Assam court in a case of alleged assault on a policewoman.

Mevani, who had first been arrested in connection with another case this month and was then released, was rearrested in the police assault case on 25 April.

The assault case against Mevani was filed on 21 April, under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

The complainant, a police officer, said that she, along with three other officers, was escorting Mevani from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar in a government vehicle on the afternoon of 21 April, when Mevani started using "slang words" against her. On being asked to behave properly, the complainant alleged that Mevani got agitated and "used more slang words."