Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Granted Bail by Assam Court in Police Assault Case
Mevani has been granted bail by an Assam court in a case of alleged assault on a policewoman.
Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was on Friday, 29 April, granted bail by an Assam court in a case of alleged assault on a policewoman.
Mevani, who had first been arrested in connection with another case this month and was then released, was rearrested in the police assault case on 25 April.
The assault case against Mevani was filed on 21 April, under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), and 354 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.
The complainant, a police officer, said that she, along with three other officers, was escorting Mevani from Guwahati airport to Kokrajhar in a government vehicle on the afternoon of 21 April, when Mevani started using "slang words" against her. On being asked to behave properly, the complainant alleged that Mevani got agitated and "used more slang words."
She also alleged that he pointed a finger towards her and pushed her on to her seat with force, purportedly assaulting her during "the execution of my legal duty… and outraged my modesty by touching me inappropriately while pushing."
Mevani had earlier been arrested in a case over one of his tweets, wherein he had stated, "PM Modi worships Godse" and "...that the PM on his Gujarat visit must make an appeal for harmony in light of the recent events of communal violence in the state."
The tweet had "caused widespread criticism and has the propensity to disturb tranquility, prejudicial to maintenance of harmony among a certain section of people. It is more likely to incite a section of masses belonging to a certain community to commit an offence against other community," as per the complaint filed against him.
