Why Jignesh Mevani is a Threat to the BJP

Now, it is possible that Jignesh Mevani's imprisonment could get stayed if he appeals. And even if that doesn't happen, it doesn't disqualify him from contesting elections as under the Representation of the People Act, persons convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two or more years are disqualified from holding public office from the day of the conviction to six years after their release. It doesn't apply to those who have been convicted of lesser crimes.

If Mevani does have to go to jail for three months, it may put him out of action for some time in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Gujarat due in December this year.

Whether his arrest would turn sentiment in favour of or against him in his constituency and other parts of Gujarat is anyone's guess.

However, it does seem that the ruling BJP is feeling the need to politically neutralise Mevani.