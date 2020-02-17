Gandhi Said He Was A Kattar Sanatani Hindu: RSS Chief Bhagwat
Speaking at the inauguration of a book on Mahatma Gandhi with the title, Gandhi ko samajhne ka yahi samay (This is the time to understand, Gandhi), RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke about how Gandhi has contributed to the idea of India.
The inauguration happened in front of an audience of 500 people at Gandhi Smriti on 17 February. The author of the book is Jaganmohan Singh Rajput, former director of NCERT. Other than Bhagwat, former MP Subhash Kashyap was also invited to speak at the inauguration. Kashyap is former secretary general of the Lok Sabha and a noted constitutional expert.
Speaking about how Gandhi was never ashamed of being Hindu, Bhagwat said, “Gandhiji traveled by train and foot, he understood the needs, aspirations, pain and hope of the common man of India. The soul of that vision for India was purely India. That’s why he was never ashamed of being a Hindu. He said, and sever times, that he was a Kattar Sanatani Hindu. Believe in your faith, respect other faiths and live harmoniously.”
Speaking about the contribution Gandhi made to the freedom struggle and beyond, he said, "Gandhiji did not only initiate the freedom struggle, the direction that is needed to change the future of a country, that direction has come out comprehensively. If you read Gandhi's Hind Swaraj you'll see he had a view of what India should do after getting rid of the British. This is the reason to remember Gandhi today. As we have gained independence but continue to face problems."
He then went onto say that while Gandhi's methods cannot be replicated, they can and should be learnt from, adding that, "When Gandhi did something that did not bring desired results, he would rethink it and ask himself what he could have done wrong," he said.