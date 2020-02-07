Hindutva Outfit Forced College to Cancel My Speech: Mahatma’s Kin

“Some students showed us the videos of Tushar Gandhi's speeches. They were of the view that the speeches are objectionable. They threatened to stage a protest if Tushar Gandhi came to the event. As exams are going on in the college, we cancelled the invite given to Tushar Gandhi so that a law and order situation does not arise,” he said.

“This event is being organised in association with SPPU, which has given Rs 3 lakh for it. We wanted to ensure that no political statements are made or such views are expressed during the event,” Ekbote added.

Sitaram Khade, an office-bearer of the Patitpawan Sanghatana's city unit, however, refuted the allegation that members his outfit had threatened to disrupt the event.

“We checked with our members. None of us had approached the college to oppose the programme,” he told PTI.