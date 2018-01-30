Eyewitness Account: The Man Who Saw the Mahatma Die

There were no cops around as Gandhiji had instructed the police to stay away from the prayer venue. A person with grey hair carried Gandhijji inside Birla House, where he was declared dead, Madan recalled. The rest, as they say, is history.

(This video was first published on 30 January 2018 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.)