Former CM Chandrababu Naidu Breaks Down at Press Meet in Amravati

The CM’s statement said, “When you make allegations, YSRCP leaders made counter-allegations, saying we also need to discuss the murders of Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga and Madhava Reddy and the death of Mallela Babji, which happened under the TDP regime. They only said so because they were provoked by Naidu,” Jagan said in his statement.

Claiming that YSRCP leaders did not comment on Naidu’s family members, he blamed Naidu in turn for talking about his own family, namely his uncle's former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy whose murder case is being investigated by the CBI. “It is Naidu who has spoken about my uncle, my mother and sister,” he said. He also objected to TDP leaders’ allegations over his cousin, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy’s alleged involvemnet in Vivekananada Reddy’s murder. In turn, he alleged that the previous TDP government must have had a hand in Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, as Naidu was in power at the time.