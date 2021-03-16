Amaravati Land Scam: Chandrababu Naidu Booked, Summoned by CID

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has registered an FIR against former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu in a case related to the alleged Amaravati land scam.

Former Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana of TDP has also been named in the FIR, registered based on a complaint from Mangalagiri YSRCP MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy (Nani).

Naidu has been served a notice by CID officials to appear for inquiry at the CID Regional Office in Vijayawada on 23 March.