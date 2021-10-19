TDP Offices in Andhra Pradesh Attacked; 'Jagan Fans Did It,' Says YSRCP

Tension prevailed in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur and Vijayawada districts as mobs attacked Telugu Desam Party offices. In Mangalagiri, Guntur TDP's headquarters was attacked by unidentified persons including women. In Vijayawada, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram's residence was attacked.

According to TDP, Pattabhi Ram has suffered injuries. TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has made a complaint to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the leader's office informed in a media release.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress Party told The Quint that the attacks "may have been done by fans of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy" who were hurt by the statements that Pattabhi Ram made against him. In a media briefing about Ganja trafficking in Andhra Pradesh, Ram had made some derogatory remarks against the CM, a YSRCP spokesperson said.