Why Is Football Legend Bhaichung Bhutia Yet to Score a Goal Politically?

He lost the battle to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP's) SS Ahluwalia, who was backed by the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha’s chief Bimal Gurung.

In 2016, he contested the West Bengal Assembly elections again on a TMC ticket from the Siliguri Assembly seat. He was pitted against heavyweight CPM leader and former Siliguri mayor Ashok Bhattacharya. Bhutia lost.

In 2018, he quit the TMC, claiming he always felt like an outsider in the party, but expected to be welcomed as a “son of the soil” in his native Sikkim.

In April 2018, the former footballer said that he was launching his own political party – the HSP – and said his party would fight "the corrupt regime" of Pawan Chamling, who was then the longest-serving chief minister in the country.

Bhutia decided that the party would contest in 12 of the 32 seats in the Sikkim Assembly elections in 2019. He himself filed nominations to contest from two Assembly seats – Gangtok and Tumin-Lingi – in East Sikkim. But his party just managed to garner a paltry 70 votes in Gangtok and another 234 votes in Tumin-Lingi.