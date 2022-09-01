I Have More Experience & Credibility Than Kalyan Chaubey: Bhaichung Bhutia

Known as 'Sikkimese Sniper' during his playing days for his goal-scoring prowess, Bhutia alleged involvement of some Sikkim Krantakari Morcha (SKM) leaders that forced Sikkim Football Association's president, Menla Ethenpa, to not back his candidature for the post.

"I think it is unfortunate (SFA not backing him), because it is important for Sikkim football to grow and we are a part of the family. Sometimes, you have certain individuals who don’t really look into football but their personal interests, which is very unfortunate. But despite them not supporting me, if I become the president, I will help Sikkim football grow," said Bhaichung.

Elections are to be held for the posts of one president, one vice president, one treasurer and 14 executive committee members. Six former players – four male and two female – will be co-opted later as executive committee members with voting rights.