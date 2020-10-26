Flag Row: 3 Top PDP Leaders Resign, Claim Mufti ‘Hurt Sentiments’

Alleging that former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Mehbooba Mufti had “hurt patriotic sentiments”, three top PDP leaders, on Monday, 26 October, quit the party.

In a resignation letter addressed to Mufti, PDP leaders TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa alleged that they were “feeling quite uncomfortable over some of her actions and undesirable utterances, especially which hurt patriotic sentiments.”

This development comes days after Mufti. who was recently released from 14 months of detention since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, said that she will not contest elections or unfurl the Tricolour until Jammu and Kashmir gets its erstwhile state flag again.