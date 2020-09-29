‘Detention Can’t Be Forever’: SC on Mehbooba Mufti Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 29 September, declined to grant permission to Mehbooba Mufti for attending party meetings, and it asked the J&K authorities to respond to Iltija Mufti’s fresh plea, challenging the detention of her mother Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act.

The top court stated that it, too, wants to know how long can these detentions continue.

“Detention can't be forever. We are putting you to caution that how long can detention be. We also want to know from the government how long these detentions continue. These will be our queries,” the apex court told Solicitor General of India (SG) Tushar Mehta.