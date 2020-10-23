‘PM Modi Had to Invoke Article 370 to Get Votes in Bihar’: Mufti

Claiming that she has not abandoned the fight to get back J&K’s special status that was revoked by the Centre on 5 August 2019, Mufti said, as quoted by NDTV, "Those who feel we will abandon Kashmir are mistaken."

She added, “Our relationship with the flag of this country is not independent of this flag (Jammu and Kashmir's flag). When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too.”

Six regional parties, including PDP, with the support of Congress and CPI (M) at the national level have formed 'Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' (PAGD) and launched a joint struggle for restoration of the Statehood and Articles 370 and 35-A.