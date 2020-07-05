How A BJP Leader’s Name Vanished Between Testimony & Charge Sheet

Three of the charge sheets dealing with the violence in Bhagirathi Vihar have extensively cited Nisar Ahmed’s testimony. These are the ones for FIRs 102/2020, 103/2020 and 104/2020 that deal with the murders of Hamza, Aamin and Bhure Ali alias Salman respectively.

The testimony has been cited almost identically in all three. Here’s an excerpt from the charge sheets:

“During the course of investigation, Nisar Ahmad S/o Sh.Deen Mohammad R/o E***, Bhagirathi Vihar, Delhi-110094 was examined who stated that he is residing along with family at the above address and he is running a garment shop at the same address.

On 24.02.2020 at about 4-5PM he was in the house and he heard loud noises and thereby he went to the roof and saw that at Nala Tiraha, Johripur about 200-250 people had assembled and these people were raising slogans such as Jai Shri Ram, Hindu Ekta Zindabad, Jaago Hindu Jaago in favour of CAA through loud speakers.

He knows some of these persons namely 1. Pankaj Sharma R/o Bhagirathi Vihar, Delhi 2. Prince R/o Johripur, Delhi 3. Ankit R/o Ganga Vihar, Delhi 4. Sumit Choudhary R/o Gokalpuri, Delhi 5. Lokesh R/o Ganga Vihar, Delhi 6. Himanshu R/o Johripur, Delhi 7. Jatin R/o Ganga Vihar, Delhi 8. Vivek R/o Ganga Vihar, Delhi 9. Rishab R/o Ganga Vihar, Delhi 10. Sahil @ Babu R/o Bhagirathi Vihar, Delhi 11. Monti Nagar 12. Avdesh Mishra @ Sardar 13. Monu 14. Shekher 15. Mogli 16. Vinay @ Binni 17. Tinku 18. Baba. were part of the Hindu mob.

All of them were carrying iron roads, sticks, Lathi, Danda and were insisting the Hindu community peoples to assemble and kicked out the muslim community people from Bhagirathi Vihar, Delhi.