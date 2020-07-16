A Different Chronology: Minority Panel’s Report on Delhi Riots

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by the Parliament on 12 December.

The report reads: "It amended the Citizenship Act of 1955 to lay down that persons belonging to minority communities, namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India on or before 31st December, 2014 shall not be treated as illegal migrants for the purposes of that Act.”

Relying on statements made by constitutional lawyers, the report argues that the CAA was discriminatory. Dr Rajeev Dhavan, the report states that the CAA is outright discriminatory. “The CAA is perhaps the modern world’s first ‘refugee legislation’ to be subsumed by hate and discrimination,” the report says, quoting Dhavan.

Soon after the government had announced their intentions to implement the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).