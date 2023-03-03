Decimated in Nagaland, Mixed Bag in Tripura, Meghalaya — How Congress Performed

In Meghalaya, the Congress state chief Vincent Pala lost from the Sutnga Saipung constituency. This comes as a significant setback for the party, despite having won 5 of the sixty seats in the assembly.

The Congress party had emerged as the single-largest in the 2018 Meghalaya polls winning 21 seats. However, all its MLAs then defected to the TMC and other political parties. Despite this embarrassing setback, the party fielded candidates in all 60 seats of the Meghalaya assembly this time.

In 2021, 12 Congress MLAs led by former CM Mukul Sangma defected to the TMC, making it the principal opposition in the state overnight.

Since then, Pala had practically been leading a lone fight in trying to revive the party. In interviews, Pala said this gave the party a chance to start afresh, and of the 60 candidates, 47 put up by the party were under 45.

Despite the fact that TMC usurped a substantial chunk of Congress members, both parties performed mostly neck and neck in the polls. The Congress has somehow been able to hold on to a voter base, and the TMC hasn’t outshone it. Both Congress and TMC won five seats, and both have a similar vote share of a little over thirteen per cent.