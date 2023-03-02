Tripura Election Results 2023 Live Updates | BJP Leads in Tripura: Early Trends
Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live: BJP faces a combined Congress and Left in Tripura for the first time.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly election begins at 8 am on Thursday, 2 March.
The state had gone to polls on 16 February. A massive voter turnout of 87.6 percent was recorded in the election.
The ruling BJP faces the Left-Congress alliance on the one hand and the TIPRA Motha Party on the other.
The BJP contested from 55 seats while its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), fielded candidates from six constituencies. The Congress fought from 13 seats, while its ally the CPI(M) contested 47. The TIPRA Motha fielded candidates in 42 seats.
Snapshot:
The key parties in the state include the BJP, IPFT, CPI(M), TMP, and Congress.
Early leads show BJP winning in at least 35 seats
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped across Tripura
89.98% Voter Turnout in 16 Feb Polls
A total of 89.98 percent of 28.12 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling on February 16.
"Counting of votes is taking place at 21 locations. There will be around five to eight rounds of counting. The trends are expected to be clear around noon," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.
Security personnel conducted flag marches in different areas of Agartala as a confidence-building measure, news agency PTI has reported.
Prohibitory Orders Across Tripura: CEO
A total of 25,000 security personnel have been deployed in Tripura to maintain law and order, news agency PTI has reported.
"Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped across the state from 6 pm on 1 March to 6 am on 3 March to prevent any untoward incident, but essential services and examinees have been kept out of its purview," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.