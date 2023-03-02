Tripura Election Results 2023 Live Updates | BJP Leads in Tripura: Early Trends

Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly election begins at 8 am on Thursday, 2 March.

The state had gone to polls on 16 February. A massive voter turnout of 87.6 percent was recorded in the election.

The ruling BJP faces the Left-Congress alliance on the one hand and the TIPRA Motha Party on the other.

The BJP contested from 55 seats while its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), fielded candidates from six constituencies. The Congress fought from 13 seats, while its ally the CPI(M) contested 47. The TIPRA Motha fielded candidates in 42 seats.