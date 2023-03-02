Meghalaya Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Begins, NPP Leads Polls
Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live: The voting for 59 seats of the Assembly saw a voter turnout of 85.17 percent.
Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly election began at 8 am on Thursday, 2 March.
The state had gone to the polls on 27 February. A voter turnout of 77 percent was recorded in the election.
59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies are in the fray in Meghalaya. The only constituency where elections were not held was East Khasi hill's Sohiong constituency due to the death of United Democratic Party leader HDR Lyngdoh.
Out of 3,419 polling stations in the state, 640 had been classified as 'vulnerable' while 323 were said to be 'critical' polling stations. Over 84 polling stations had been placed under both categories.
Click on the map below to see how the NPP, BJP, TMC, NCP, UDP, Congress and others are faring, where they are doing well and where they are lagging behind.
Most exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Meghalaya
The key parties in the state include the NPP, TMC, BJP, and Congress
Counting for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections begun at 8 am and according to early trends, the NPP has maintained a steady lead since counting commenced.
Sangma Met Assam CM Himanta in Guwahati Ahead of Counting
As Meghalaya continues to await the results of polls held on 27 February, several reports said that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), in Guwahati on Tuesday, 28 February.
The timing: The meeting came amid fears of a hung assembly, as predicted by exit polls, with the NPP emerging as the single largest party in the assembly elections.
A bit of history: The NPP-BJP government ruled in Meghalaya for the last five years as part of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA). However, the two parties fought elections independently.
NPP Maintains Lead
As of 8:50 am, the NPP maintains its leads with 22 seats, both the BJP and TMC are leading 10 seats respectively, while the Congress settles for 7.
