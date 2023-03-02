Elections 2023: How Accurate Were Exit Polls in Tripura, Meghalaya & Nagaland?

The final results of the Assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland are finally out.

The BJP-IPFT coalition have retained their majority in Tripura and the saffron party's alliance with NDPP is also confirmed to return to power in Nagaland. No single party has managed to cross the majority mark in Meghalaya, where NPP has emerged as the single-largest party.

Now, let's test the accuracy of the exit polls conducted by different pollsters and news channels - and how their varied predictions fared on Counting Day.

Exit polls are usually seen as an indicator of polling trends. Sometimes, they are proven to be in sync with the final results, but on other occasions, they have ended up being inaccurate.