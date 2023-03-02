Tripura Election Results: Numbers Show Left-Cong & TIPRA Could've Won as Allies

The BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura alliance is heading for a slender majority in the Tripura Assembly elections. However, the result may have been different had the Opposition parties co-ordinated better with each other.

The BJP-IPFT's vote share actually fell significantly compared to 2018 - from close to 51 percent between both the parties to about 40 percent in 2023. In terms of seats too the tally fell from the 44 seats the alliance had won in 2018.

However, in as many as 24 seats, the BJP-IPFT alliance may have won due to a split in votes between the Left-Congress alliance and the TIPRA Motha.

Which are these seats?

Does it necessarily mean that a Left-Congress-TIPRA alliance could have defeated the BJP?

We'll answer some of these questions in this piece.