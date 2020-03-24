‘Jaan Hai toh Jahan Hai’: PM Announces 21-Day Nationwide Lockdown

In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lockdown will be in place for 21 days, PM Narendra Modi said in his address on Tuesday, 24 March.

“If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days, we will be pushed back 21 years,” he said.

PM Modi also urged citizens to stay home and step out only for essential needs.

“You have to remember that a Coronavirus infected person initially appears to be normal and doesn't show symptoms. So maintain precautions and stay at home,” he said.