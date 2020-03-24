COVID-19: PM Modi to Address the Nation at 8 pm Tonight

The decision comes amid the outbreak of the disease that has infected almost 500 people and led to 9 deaths in India. The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra has risen to 101, with three new cases in Pune and one in Satara, the state Health Department said on Tuesday.

This will be Prime Minister Modi’s second address to the nation after Thursday, 19 March, where he called for a “Janata Curfew” to fight the spread of coronavirus.

In his earlier address to the nation on Thursday, Modi had lauded the hard work of medical professionals, sanitation staff, airline crew, home delivery persons and media personnel among others.

Modi had asked people to express gratitude to them through a five-minute standing ovation at 5 pm on Sunday by clapping hands, beating plates or ringing bells.