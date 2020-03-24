COVID-19: Sonia Urges PM for Wage Support to Construction Workers

Expressing concern over the plight of construction workers after the country-wide lockdown over Coronavirus, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, 24 March urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce emergency measures, including wage support to those in distress.

In a letter to the PM, Gandhi said over 44 million construction workers are now faced with a "precarious" future as many of them are stranded in cities and are deprived of livelihood due to the lockdown.

In a separate letter to the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states, the Congress chief urged them to ensure urgent wage support to construction workers who are now deprived of work due to the restrictions. She said the country is in the midst of the worst global pandemic and this has necessitated stringent measures for containment and management of the COVID-19 transmission.