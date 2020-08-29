Cong Writes to Zuckerberg Again Over Facebook-BJP Hate Speech Row

The Congress leader said that the party is “compelled to write again in such a short span” and alleged that “more than just one person in his company’s leadership team in India is biased and partisan in favour of ruling BJP in their professional endeavours.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, tweeted the Time magazine report, and claimed that it exposes the “WhatsApp-BJP nexus".

He alleged: “Used by 40 crore Indians, WhatsApp also wants to be used for making payments for which Modi Government's approval is needed. Thus, BJP has a hold over WhatsApp."