Congress Writes to Zuckerberg on BJP-FB Row, Govt Hits Back

On Tuesday, 18 August, the All India Congress Committee released a letter they had sent to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, referring to the Wall Street Journal’s explosive report about how Facebook chose not to take action against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and affiliates for hate speech, at the behest of policy head Ankhi Das.

The letter, written by General Secretary KC Venugopal, specifically draws attention to the line in the article which states that Das, who works for Facebook India, “has provided the BJP with favourable treatment on election-related issues.”

Terming this a ‘damning and serious allegation’ of interference in India’s electoral democracy by Facebook India, the Congress says it is “deeply disturbing” that Facebook may be a willing participant in the subversion of rights and values that India’s founding fathers fought for.