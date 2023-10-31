'Work of Criminals': Congress on Suspected 'State-Sponsored' Hacking of iPhones

"This is not just one person. This is the whole Opposition," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after Apple informed a swath of leaders from various political parties that their iPhones may have been targeted by "state-sponsored attackers."

"This is not done by somebody who is not scared, who is honest and who believes in themselves. This is the work of criminals, of thieves. Only thieves and criminals would want to do this,” Gandhi said at a press conference on Tuesday, 31 October.