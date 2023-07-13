'Real-Time' Governance in AP: How Data Collection Is Raising Privacy Concerns

In Andhra Pradesh, statements from actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan have put a deep spotlight on village volunteers, who are being accused of collecting personal information from every household.

Andhra Pradesh has developed a system of village volunteers similar to banking correspondents or Common Service Centre agents, who provide digital government services. Unlike Common Service Centres or Aadhaar Kendras, where one has to go to apply for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), these volunteers go door to door to collect personal data and provide ration and pension.

While this system has been promoted as a welfare system, the volunteers, essentially, are part of the last-mile governance setup, and also function as local tax collectors and provide support for several other governance activities.