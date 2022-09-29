Congress President Election: Is There a 3rd Candidate Besides Singh & Tharoor?

Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal probably knew that he would spark a great deal of speculation when he collected nomination forms for the ongoing presidential elections of the party.

It came at a time when Ashok Gehlot's candidature came to an end following the Rajasthan tussle. There is suspense regarding who all will be contesting for the Congress president's post and if there would be any candidate besides the two leaders who have publicly expressed interest in contesting - former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.

There may be a third candidate - KN Tripathi, a former Congress MLA in Jharkhand has also purchased the forms. But he isn't being seen as a serious contender.