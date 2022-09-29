Congress President Election: Is There a 3rd Candidate Besides Singh & Tharoor?
Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal collecting nomination forms sparked speculation as to who these forms were for.
Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal probably knew that he would spark a great deal of speculation when he collected nomination forms for the ongoing presidential elections of the party.
It came at a time when Ashok Gehlot's candidature came to an end following the Rajasthan tussle. There is suspense regarding who all will be contesting for the Congress president's post and if there would be any candidate besides the two leaders who have publicly expressed interest in contesting - former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.
There may be a third candidate - KN Tripathi, a former Congress MLA in Jharkhand has also purchased the forms. But he isn't being seen as a serious contender.
Coming back to Bansal, he clarified that he had collected the forms on behalf of the Chandigarh Congress.
"There was a mistake five years ago when forms submitted by Chandigarh Congress were rejected. I wanted to ensure that no nomination filed by us is rejected. So I collected the forms and handed them over to the local Congress."Pawan Kumar Bansal, Congress treasurer
However, this still doesn't answer the question - who were the forms for?
So here's what we know and what we don't know.
WHAT WE KNOW
1. Bansal's Act Is Important
Bansal maintains that he had no one in mind when he collected the forms. However, he is is the treasurer of the Congress party and one of the most trusted functionaries of interim party president Sonia Gandhi.
It is highly unlikely that Bansal would do something without the clearance of the party high command.
Therefore in all likelihood, there could be a nominee in addition to Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor.
2. High Command is Unsure, Exploring
As of now the High Command hasn't decided on supporting any candidate, be it Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor or someone else. Ashok Gehlot would have been the preferred nominee but after the Rajasthan fiasco, he is out of the race and has lost the leadership's trust to a significant extent.
But due to the last minute crisis, the party leadership couldn't figure out an alternative. Kamal Nath refused to leave his job as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief as he sees a chance of becoming CM again after next year's elections.
There are other choices. More on that later.
3. Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor Are Not the High Command's Choices
Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor are both contesting out of their own ambitions. They haven't been asked to contest the way Ashok Gehlot was by the high command.
Now that Ashok Gehlot is out of the equation due to the fiasco in Rajasthan, the high command was forced to look for new options.
Though the high command has said it won't support any candidate, the Congress has a history of having candidates around whom there is a pre-decided consensus.
As of now, it is clear that this consensus hasn't taken place around either Tharoor or Digvijaya Singh.
4. The Comparison Between Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor
Singh many be a slightly different case from Tharoor as the latter was part of the group of 23 leaders who wrote a letter expressing concern about the party's functioning. In contrast, the former MP CM enjoys a better equation with the party high command and has been given important responsibilities, such as being made in-charge of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.
So given a choice between the two, probably the high command may lean more towards Digvijaya Singh. Even if it doesn't, many loyalists would go in that direction.
However, if there is a third candidate a lot would change.
5. Not Just a Third, More Candidates are Being Explored
"People are too focussed on 30 September. They are forgetting another date - 8 October, the last day for withdrawal of nominations. It is possible that multiple candidates may file their nominations on Friday but the real preference would be clear by the 8th," a party source told The Quint.
This adds up with the collection of forms by Bansal. It is possible that a number of loyalist leaders could file their nominations only to withdraw later.
But why is this being done?
Party sources say this may be to intimidate anyone trying to create a disruption. It is a way of conveying a message to anyone who thinks there is vacuum and confusion following the Gehlot fiasco and it can be taken advantage of.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
As of now, we don't know who exactly the third or fourth candidates would be or if at all there will be more than two candidates. A number of names are doing the rounds:
Mukul Wasnik
Mallikarjun Kharge
Pawan Bansal
Kumari Selja
KC Venugopal
Each of these leaders have very clear advantages and disadvantages.
Mukul Wasnik is a solid organisational person with a near encyclopaedic knowledge of the party machinery. He knows thousands of party workers across India by their first names. But he too was part of the G-23 signatories.
Kharge is the senior-most of the lot and is already leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.
He also happens to come from Karnataka, which goes to polls in mid next year.
However, he is already 80 and age isn't on his side.
Pawan Bansal is another leader who the party high command has immense trust on. He is known to be competent and methodical in his workstyle.
Kumari Selja: She is one of the party's most important Dalit faces in North India and definitely the biggest on in Haryana. She has consistently been loyal to the party leadership. However, she has a negative equation with the Hoodas who dominate party affairs in Haryana.
KC Venugopal is seen as too junior and also too close to Rahul Gandhi. His becoming president would spark accusations of an unofficial takeover by Team Rahul and also reinforce allegations of Kerala lobby dominating. There has also been some criticism of his performance on organisational matters.
Except Kharge and to some extent Wasnik, the others would be lightweights organisationally. Kharge, Wasnik and Selja all happen to be Dalits as well. If any of them becomes party chief, they would be the first Dalit to become Congress president in 50 years, the last one being Jagjivan Ram in 1970.
