CWC Meet: Congress Forms Political Affairs Committee for All 5 Poll-Bound States

Unifying the rank and file of the Congress, resolving leadership crises, and paving way for inclusive decision-making seemed to be the critical tasks on the Gandhis' to-do list that got checked during the Hyderabad CWC meeting.

Telakapalli Ravi, senior analyst and writer who has watched the Congress for decades, said, "The Hyderabad CWC has shown everyone that the Congress has consolidated its strength. Through these resolutions and internal meetings, it has conveyed that it has moved from infighting to cohesion. The two-day discussion is significant from both the state and the national perspective. To all the party workers and legislators, the top brass has made it clear that Sonia Gandhi will be blessing, Rahul will be leading, and Kharge will be presiding."

The two-day Congress Working Committee saw the unwrapping of the poll presented to Telangana in the form of six guarantees made to the people. Sonia Gandhi urged the people of the state to vote the Congress back to power promising to work toward the uplift of all sections of the populace.