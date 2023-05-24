Karnataka Shows Campaign Centring Social Justice Is the Answer to BJP's Hindutva

The Congress party's election campaign was also notable for its high-pitched messaging around affirmative action, caste census and other similar 'social justice' issues. Additionally, the party's manifesto had a slew of poll promises under the head of 'Social Welfare,' aimed at Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Minorities. Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders did not just spoke about these issues and promises in their speeches, the party cadre and social media executives made sure their message spread far and wide. The short clips of Gandhi's speeches, for example, were widely circulated.

The Congress leaders seem to have figured out that coalescing their political campaign around social justice will give them a fighting chance against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Hindutva pitch. "The only way to counter Hindutva is social justice and welfarism," a source in the Congress told The Quint. "In the entire history of the party, the tallest leader of the party has never spoken about social justice so aggressively ever before," they further said, referring to Gandhi's espousal of caste census, proportional representation, etc.

The soundness of this strategy, which was properly fleshed out at the Congress' 85th plenary session at Raipur in February, could be witnessed in the party's resounding victory against the BJP in Karnataka.

The Congress adopted a programme statement titled 'Social Justice and Empowerment Resolution' at the Raipur plenary session, spelling out its past track record on welfare schemes as well as its vision and policies for the future. If one carefully goes through this 46-point document, you wonder if it has been drafted by someone who has just read John Rawls' philosophical masterpiece, A Theory of Justice.