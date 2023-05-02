India’s Social Justice Politics: Left-Liberal Prejudices Curb Marginal Discourse

The enshrined social justice values of the Indian Constitution direct the government to execute wide surveys and collect social and historical data to examine the economic and educational backwardness of the Dalits, Adivasi, and Other Backward Castes (OBCs). It will help the policymakers to assess if sections within the population are continued to survive into deplorable class and precarious social conditions or not.

It is followed by the state's second step, which is to ensure equitable redistribution of economic and social assets alongside substantive implementation of fair constitutional provisions for the welfare of the worst-off social groups. The vulnerable and marginalised people can, thus, get equitable access to modern entitlements and the social relationships based on caste discriminations and hierarchies can be reformed.



The reservation policies and other safeguards for the socially marginalised communities, emerged out of such ethical considerations. However, even such legitimate claims are not unanimously accepted in the social and political affairs, instead, the conservative social elites often condemn the ideals of social justice as the dangerous ideological imperatives that create social fissures and disturb national unity.