Congressism & Opposition Unity: Karnataka Verdict Throws Up Odd Puzzle for 2024

The message of the overwhelming verdict in favour of the Indian National Congress in the southern state of Karnataka shows that the Congress party may still be shaky, but Congressism is going strong.

There was plenty in the swearing-in ceremony of CM Siddaramaiah on Saturday and other things at the eventful weekend that confirmed my belief. Congressism may be described as an ideology that is focused on developing the bottom of the social pyramid when it comes to electoral priorities, laws, policies, and programmes - even if it is led at the very top by people whose personal backgrounds may be quite different in terms of caste, economic status or education.

Such a socio-economic approach based on the contemporary democratic transformation of India stands in contrast to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Hindutva and culture-centric worldview in which religious traditions and national pride on the world stage are much more important. Often, it pays rich electoral dividends, as we have seen previously in Karnataka.