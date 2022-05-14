'Cause of Extreme Concern': P Chidambaram on Economy at Congress' Chintan Shivir

Speaking at a special party briefing at Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, senior party leader P Chidambaram expressed "extreme concern" over the state of the Indian economy, which is showing slower growth rates.

Chidambaram accused the government of "fuelling ruse of inflation by high taxes on petrol and diesel, and high administered prices," noting that inflation had risen to "unexpected levels" under the present government.